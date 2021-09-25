Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,141 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

