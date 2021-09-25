Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 912,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

