Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,617. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.29.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.