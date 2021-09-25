Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 109,874 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,874 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 683,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,379. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

