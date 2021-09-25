Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

PRRWF traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

