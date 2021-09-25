Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Decreased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.84. 644,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $193.40 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

