Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Sells 294,000 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lowered its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 294,000 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group makes up 7.5% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned about 1.36% of Meta Financial Group worth $22,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,699,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CASH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

