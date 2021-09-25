PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.53

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 22554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

