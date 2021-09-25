Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 400,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 347,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.