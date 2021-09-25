Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,068,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after buying an additional 69,237 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

