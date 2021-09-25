Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

GILD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

