Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Head to Head Review

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Sundance Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

