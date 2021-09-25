PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post sales of $21.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $437.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

