Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $42,528.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $110.47 or 0.00260200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00121256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

