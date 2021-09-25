Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

