Peter D. Horst Purchases 2,500 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

