Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$14.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

