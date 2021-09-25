PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) Financial Contrast

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PFSweb and ARTISTdirect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.45%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PFSweb and ARTISTdirect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.81 -$5.50 million N/A N/A ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARTISTdirect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb.

Summary

PFSweb beats ARTISTdirect on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the provision of online music network. The firm also offers multi-media content, music news and information. Its network consists of music search engine and database containing information on artists, retail goods, ecommerce offerings a wide selection of artist merchandise and music. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

