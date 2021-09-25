Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $639.66 million and a PE ratio of 17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

