Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 99,900 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.26% of HumanCo Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,209,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMCO stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

