Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $875,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.20% of Vintage Wine Estates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $161,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $408,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.20. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.