Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $385,000 Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 89.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $3,998,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

