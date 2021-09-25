Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

