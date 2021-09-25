Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 3,000 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,878,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

