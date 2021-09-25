Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 228,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLXA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

