Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $1,676.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00384143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.01004530 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,291,658 coins and its circulating supply is 431,031,222 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

