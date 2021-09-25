Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

