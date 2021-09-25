Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

VBTX opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $40,631,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

