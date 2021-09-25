Piper Sandler Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $42.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

