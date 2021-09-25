Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXLW. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 197,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.32. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.