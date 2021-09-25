Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $627,393.88 and approximately $97,881.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00123573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044116 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.