PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 68,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 16,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several research analysts have commented on PBTHF shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

