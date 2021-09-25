Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.05 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $376.23 million and $44.05 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00353895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

