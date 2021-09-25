Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 238,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

