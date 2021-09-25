PowerPool (CVP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.61 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003966 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $58.80 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044187 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,768,901 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

