Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.17. 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 287,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The firm has a market cap of $893.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

