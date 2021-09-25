Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0998 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $606,366.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,829,775 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

