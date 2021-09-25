Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of LHC Group worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $160.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.82. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.27 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.22.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

