Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,128,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 288.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

