Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,974 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

