Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 8863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,650,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progress Software by 493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

