Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 8863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

