Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $2.58 on Major Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $2.76 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00006079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036045 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00019154 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

