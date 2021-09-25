Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002980 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $329.22 million and approximately $26.66 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00071088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00106458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,789.06 or 1.00111668 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.85 or 0.06733176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00767863 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

