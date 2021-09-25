PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PCT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of PCT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

