Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

FUL stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

