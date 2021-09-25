Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

