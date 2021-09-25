Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

