Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Increased by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

GIS stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

