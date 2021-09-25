Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Q2 were worth $221,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,033,000 after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,668,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,952,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.